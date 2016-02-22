The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted its fourth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” Saturday, Feb. 20, in the SIUE School of Engineering building

More than 200 girls from grades 5-8 attended the daylong event that offered exposure to the engineering field. Participants completed a total of five activities, covering the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial and computer science engineering.

This year’s theme was “A History of Famous Women in Engineering.” Small groups used teamwork to design and create their projects.

“This event is so great because it shows young ladies that they have the opportunity to pursue a career in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields,” said Ashley Huels, a sophomore computer science engineering major and SWE youth outreach chair. “Our goal is to achieve diversity in engineering, and to show these young ladies how much fun engineering can be.”

Professional women engineers and SIUE students were on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students offered analysis and asked the participants probing questions about the project.

During the event, the creative problem solving aspects of engineering were discussed and explored. The participants worked collaboratively on projects, were encouraged to ask questions and used their imagination.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

