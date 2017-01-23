EDWARDSVILLE - The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its fifth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the SIUE School of Engineering building.

Approximately 250 girls from grades 5-8 are expected to attend the daylong event that offers exposure to the engineering field. Participants will complete a total of five activities, covering the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial and computer science engineering.

Small groups will use teamwork to design and create their projects. The creative problem solving aspects of engineering will be discussed and explored. The participants will work collaboratively on projects, be encouraged to ask questions and use their imagination.

“This event is wonderful for girls, because our activities provide a preview of some of the different types of engineering, introduces small problems that they may need to solve, as well as promotes the ability to work together with others,” said Chrishawna Nash, a junior computer science major and SWE youth outreach chair. “Our goal is to encourage the young women to pursue a field in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).”

Again this year, professional women engineers and SIUE students will be on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students will offer analysis and ask the participants probing questions about the project.

A Peoria native, Nash is in her first year as the youth outreach chair. “After two years of being part of the committee, I wanted to become the chair, because it is a great experience to work with others and reach out to others to accomplish something,” she said.

The $15 registration fee includes all activities, lunch and a T-shirt for each girl.

For more information, contact the SIUE School of Engineering at 618-650-5554, swesiue@gmail.com or by visiting facebook.com/swesiue. Register at sites.google.com/site/swesiue/igeday. Registration deadline is Jan. 27.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

