BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Sophomore right-hander Emily Ingles has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for week one of the 2018 softball season.

Ingles opened the season with a five-hit shutout of Valparaiso at the Trojan Classic in Troy, Alabama. She struck out 12 while holding the Crusaders to 0 of 16 with runners on bases.

It was the eighth career complete game for Ingles.

SIUE finished the weekend 2-0 at the Trojan Classic, which was shortened due to poor weather conditions. The Cougars return to action Feb. 23-25 at the Red & Blue Classic in Oxford, Mississippi.