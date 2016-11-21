BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Christian Ellis has been tabbed as the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Freshman of the Week.

The native of Oakland, California, scored 10 points in the Cougars' loss to Texas State in the Rainbow Classic finale Monday while also adding three rebounds.

He then set a career high with 16 points in SIUE's home-opening loss to SIU Carbondale where he was seven for 14 from the field. He led the team with a career-best six rebounds and six assists. He recorded one steal while turning the ball over only once.

Ellis now has three double-figure scoring games in the first four games of the season.

The Cougars will travel to Arkansas State for a Tuesday matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m.