BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's track and field Ella Goodman (Taylorville, Ill.) has been selected at the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

Goodman made her debut for the Cougars at the Alexis Jarrett Invitational on January 11. During the indoor meet, she ran the 800m taking third place with a time of 2:25.40.

This also places Goodman at fourth in the OVC women's indoor 800 meters.