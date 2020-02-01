EDWARDSVILLE – The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its eighth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the SIUE School of Engineering building.

Approximately 250 girls from grades 5-8 are expected to attend the daylong event that offers exposure to the engineering field. Participants will complete a total of five activities, covering the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial and computer science.

Small groups will use teamwork to design and create their projects. The creative problem-solving aspects of engineering will be discussed and explored. The participants will work collaboratively on projects, be encouraged to ask questions and use their imagination.

Once again this year, professional women engineers and SIUE students will be on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students will offer analysis and ask the participants probing questions about the project.

Registration is $20 and covers activities, lunch and a t-shirt. For more information, contact the SIUE School of Engineering at swesiue@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/swesiue.

The SIUE School of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the region. It offers comprehensive and affordable engineering programs with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

