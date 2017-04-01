HeartLands Conservancy will host its 27th Annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards on April 19, 2017, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights. Social hour and appetizers will begin at 5:00 p.m. and program starts at 6:15 p.m.

The meeting will focus on “Rare Habitats of Southwestern Illinois” and will feature Dr. Richard Essner, Associate Professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, as the keynote speaker. Dr. Essner will be speaking about his research on the Illinois Chorus Frog - a threatened species – as well as his experience and research with Bohm Woods Nature Preserve, the last remaining old growth forest in Madison County.

HeartLands Conservancy will also present Green Leaf Achievement Awards to four outstanding organizations that embody its mission of sustaining and enriching Southwestern Illinois’ diverse environmental resources. Awards will be given for Conservation and Protection of Natural Resources, Building Greener Communities, Engaging People with Nature, and Volunteer(s) of the Year.

The organization will provide its 2016 Year-In-Review and highlight plans for 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Board of Directors, staff, and members of the organization.

Tickets are $40 for HeartLands Conservancy members and $50 for non-members. For additional event details, or to register, please contact Kim O’Bryan, Director of Development & Events, (618) 566-4451 ext. 10, kim.obryan@heartlandsconservancy.org or register on the website: www.heartlandsconservancy.org

ABOUT HEARTLANDS CONSERVANCY

HeartLands Conservancy, serving Southwestern Illinois since 1989, is a nonprofit that works to balance the inevitable growth of the region with the responsibility to protect our open spaces and natural resources for generations to come. Efforts are focused on conserving land, building greener communities, and engaging people with nature.

For more information regarding HeartLands Conservancy or to become a member and support our efforts, visit www.HeartLandsConservancy.org

