EDWARDSVILLE - The refreshments gave off the trappings of an afternoon chai, with an assortment of teas and specialty wafers and crackers. However, the presentations and conversations at the “Teaposium” dealt with less palatable subjects – field mice and pouched rats.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Danielle N. Lee, PhD, assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Biological Sciences, hosted her annual “Teaposium” on Friday, March 21 in the Science West Building.

“The Teaposium highlights current and upcoming independent research activities of students, as well as invites students to consider joining the DN Lee Lab for hands-on science learning,” said Lee. “Student research assistants participate in ongoing field mice or pouched rat projects – scoring animal behavior videos and assistance with field or lab related research activities.”

SIUE students of the latter presenting at the Teaposium included:

Riley Brown, senior, “Lyme Disease in Field Mice in the Edwardsville Area”

One of Brown’s research questions was “Does the prevalence of Lyme disease differ among field mice species?” Her hypothesis: “Ear tissue samples from Peromyscus leucopus (white-footed mice) in the woods will have the highest prevalence of Lyme disease compared to other groups.”

Julia Steltenpohl, senior, “Cranial Morphology Gradients Relating to Hormonal Change in Rodents Across Three Criteria”

One of Steltenpohl’s research questions was “Do craniometric measurements follow patterns across species depending on sex, age, and hormonal changes?” According to her hypothesis: “Cranial measurements for female rodents assumed to be of sexual maturity that have been or are pregnant will be greater than those that have not due to hormonally associated changes in haversian or cartilaginous systems.”

Grace Witsken, junior, “Small Rodent Habitat and Home Range Mapping using ArcGIS”

In Witsken’s project, she provided several objectives. One was “to create density maps displaying high-capture areas for two major target species” (meadow voles and deer mice). In her conclusion Witsken wrote, “Overall, this project provided insight into where rodent captures were most common across all trappings sites and the movement patterns of individual rodents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Teaposium ended how it began, with a pitch to students to consider joining Lee in her research efforts. The assistant professor gave some insights into the DN Lee Lab.

“It examines the ecology and ethology of nuisance rodents over urban environmental gradients with local community stakeholders,” informed Lee. “We know that some rodents have reputations as pests for consuming crops, spoiling foodstuffs, and spreading diseases.”

“Together with my undergraduate and graduate students we aim to examine the following questions:

What makes some species a nuisance (or a problem) and others are not?

How do nuisance rodents make a living across environmental and habitat gradients?

What makes some species more tolerant of human disturbances than others?

How do we explore nearby nature with community stakeholders?

Why does community engagement matter to science?”

“Whether you like being outside and getting dirty or you like being inside, you can score videos and help with lab things,” pitched Lee. “We also do science outreach, such as working with SIUE TRIO Upward Bound Program on the East St. Louis Campus and Collinsville High School. We have a place for you!”

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

Photos:

(Top row, center and bottom row, right): Danielle N. Lee, PhD, assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Biological Sciences, hosted her annual “Teaposium” on Friday, March 21 in the Science West Building.

(Top row left): SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, talks with students.

Student research assistants and presenters: Julia Steltenpohl (top row, right), Grace Witsken (bottom row, left) and Riley Brown (bottom row, center).

More like this: