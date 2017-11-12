LINCOLN, Neb. - Donshel Beck became the 24th person in school history to score 1,000 points at SIUE, but the Cougars dropped their season opener to Nebraska 62-53 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Cougars gave Nebraska a mighty scare when Beck's 1,000th career point tied the game 23-23 early in the third quarter. SIUE would go on to lead by as many eight (38-30) before the Cornhuskers made a 13-0 run to end the period.

SIUE pulled to within one point in the fourth quarter 45-44 on a jumper by Lauren White with 7:36 to play, but Nebraska pushed forward with 21 points off the bench from Bria Stallworth, including three three-pointers, and 18 points from Kate Cain.

Beck said SIUE's start to the game set the tone.

"I think we had a lot of positivity in the locker room," the Cougar senior said. "We came out with a lot of energy."

"I'm really proud of our fight today," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "If we fight like this all the time, the Cougar fans are in for a really good season."

Lauren White led the Cougars with 18 points. Nakiah Bell chipped in 15. Beck finished with 14.

"We were staying extremely aggressive," said Buscher. "We were grinding out a lot of possessions defensively."

SIUE's work on the boards was especially of note considering Nebraska had a clear size advantage regardless of who was in the lineup. The Cougars outrebounded the Huskers 45-44.

"It really speaks to the toughness of our team," said Buscher. "We had a big battle on the boards. They had some size."

"I think we did a good job. We had great defense," echoed Beck.

SIUE now returns to the Vadalabene Center for its own home opener. The Cougars face Air Force in a 7 p.m. contest Friday.

"We had a great turn-around in one week in our approach to the game," said Buscher. "I saw a lot of toughness today."

