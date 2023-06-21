SIUE's Diehl Named Academic All-America
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE wrestler Chase Diehl (Johnson City, Tennessee) has been named to the 2022-23 third team Academic All-America® Men's At-Large teams as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
A senior history major, Diehl previously was named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference team and a Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
