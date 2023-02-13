BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the third time this season, SIUE sophomore guard Damarco Minor (Chicago) has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week.

Minor led SIUE, scoring 19 points each of two games for the Cougars. In Thursday's win at Lindenwood, Minor collected his fourth double-double of the year, adding 11 rebounds to his 19 points. In a Saturday loss, he scored 19 points and added five rebounds.

He added three assists and three steals for the week and is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. He also is second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.

The award is the third of the year for Minor, who earned Player and Newcomer of the Week honors on Jan. 9. He also was Newcomer of the Week Nov. 14 following the opening week of the season.

SIUE is tied for second place in the OVC at 8-6 in league play with four games to play in the regular season. The Cougars are on the road to face UT Martin Thursday and Tennessee State Saturday. Both teams also are 8-6 in OVC play.

