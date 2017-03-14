FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – Conor Dore is four shots off the lead and SIUE golf is second after the first two rounds of play at the Bradley Spring Break Invite.

The tournament, being played at Brookhaven Country Club, concludes with the final 18-hole round Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dore has a 146 and is tied with three other players for second place. Bradley's Michael Mounce leads the tournament with a 142.

Danny Gorman and Kyle Slattery each have a 152 and are tied for 10th place. Luke Long is tied for 18th-place with two other golfers at 157. Brady Dixon is tied for 21st with a 159.

The Cougars have a combined 606 after the first day of play. Host school Bradley leads the team competition with a 580.

More like this: