EDWARDSVILLE – Haley Chambers-Book picked up her third win of the week and the 13th of the season Sunday as SIUE and Belmont split in Ohio Valley Conference softball at Cougar Field.

SIUE closed out the weekend with a 25-6 record with a 3-1 mark in OVC play. Belmont is now 25-8 with a 2-2 record in OVC action.

Chambers-Book struck out seven and yielded just three hits in game one of Sunday's action. For the week, the Cougar left-hander recorded 32 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched that included a no-hitter against Tennessee State and a perfect game for six-plus innings against Kansas.

"Haley did throw well all week," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "She was dominant against Kansas. She was dominant against Tennessee State. She didn't have her best stuff today, but she still threw a good game today."

SIUE's offense provided two runs for Chambers-Book. Sarah Lopesilvero doubled home Kalei Kaneshiro in the second inning. Tess Eby doubled home Alyssa Heren for the eventual game-winner in the third inning.

Heren, the Cougars' leadoff hitter, collected nine hits this week and has reached base in each of her last eight games.

"She a very good player," said Montgomery. "It's just a matter of seeing pitches and not getting yourself out and trying the barrel the ball up. She did a good job of that."

In the nightcap, SIUE starter Emily Ingles allowed one baserunner in the first 3 2/3 innings, but Belmont strung together some offense for three runs in the fourth, including a two-run single by Jordan Spicer.

Belmont added five runs on five singles in the fifth off Ingles and reliever Ashley Koziol. Koziol closed out the game by retiring the last eight batters she faced.

"We've got a pretty good pitching staff overall," said Montgomery. "Unfortunately, that second game didn't turn out the way we wanted."

Montgomery said the Cougars were passive on defense.

"We didn't have any errors. We just didn't play with a lot of game-savviness," she added.

Back-to-back doubles by Chambers-Book and Zoe Schafer provided a single tally in the fourth inning. Lopesilvero added a solo home run, her first of the season, in the fifth inning.

SIUE returns to action Wednesday as it travels to Carbondale, Illinois, to take on SIU Carbondale in a 4 p.m. contest.

