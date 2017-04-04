BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE softball's Haley Chambers-Book was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week and the third time this season.

Chambers-Book took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader against UT Martin this past Saturday. She recorded a pair of shutouts last week and did not give up an earned run. She threw a four-hit shutout on the road against SIU Carbondale last Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is the 14th time in her collegiate career that Chambers-Book has received this weekly honor.

For the week, the Cougar left-hander was 2-0. In 16 2/3 innings pitched for the week, she struck out 20 batters. She improved her season record to 15-4 with a 1.42 earned run average.

Chambers-Book currently is third among active NCAA Division I players in complete games (85), fifth in strikeouts (893) and tied for third in shutouts (28). She has thrown a no-hitter (Tennessee State) and two one-hitters this season (South Dakota State and UT Martin).

More like this: