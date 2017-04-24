EDWARDSVILLE – Haley Chambers-Book, the all-time strikeouts leader for SIUE softball, was selected as the 14th overall selection by the Texas Charge at the 2017 National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) College Draft.

Chambers-Book, who was picked in the third round, was drafted Monday night after leading SIUE to a 35-10 record so far this season. The left-handed senior from Coatesville, Ind., has been a proven double threat in the circle and in the batter's box.

"I'm very excited," said Chambers-Book. "It's a huge honor. I am very humbled by it."

As a pitcher, she holds a 22-6 record, which in No. 5 nationally in victories. Her 1.27 earned run average is second in the OVC and 19th nationally. She has 220 strikeouts in 176 1/3 innings pitch. The strikeouts mark is ranked 10th nationally.

As a hitter, she is batting .274 this season with three home runs and 23 runs batted in. She holds a .388 on-base percentage and is nationally-ranked in successful sacrifice bunts.

"I'm very proud of Haley and very happy for her," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "I'm proud of our program and everything that we have done, and she has been a huge part of it."

Over her four seasons, Chambers-Book has placed herself among SIUE career leaders in several categories. Along with the record for strikeouts (943 and counting), she is second in opponent batting average (.186) and third in shutouts (31). She is tied for second with Montgomery for career wins with 84.

Chambers-Book has a career .325 batting average with 13 home runs, 83 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. She has 146 career hits, including 29 doubles.

There were 26 players nationally selected in the 2017 NPF Draft over five rounds.

The NPF consists of five teams – the Akron (Ohio) Racers, Chicago Bandits, Scrap Yard Dawgs (Conroe, Texas), Texas Charge (Marcos, Texas) and USSSA Pride (Kissimmee, Fla.). The 2017 season begins in June and runs through mid-August.

