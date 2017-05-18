ILGAZ, TURKEY - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Serdar Celik, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, organized an Energy Symposium held May 12-14 in Ilgaz, Turkey focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy politics.

More than 60 political leaders, academic officials and energy professionals attended the symposium set atop Mt. Ilgaz, a location which according to Celik beautifully supported the symposium’s message of clean environment and green energy.

“My research field is energy, and I wanted to organize this kind of event for the past two years at the prompting of Turkish energy professionals who thought it would be beneficial,” explained Celik, a native of Turkey. “Three panels were featured during the symposium, each building off the other.

“Before generating energy, knowing how to consume energy is crucial, hence we started the program with energy efficiency. The second panel discussed potential renewable energy resources. Finally, we had an energy politics panel where policies and regulations to further enhance energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives were discussed.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Celik, the Energy Symposium also allowed attendees to become aware of SIUE and its comprehensive School of Engineering.

“The SIUE School of Engineering already has a dual diploma program with Istanbul Technical University (ITU),” he said. “By spreading SIUE’s name in Turkey and highlighting our excellent academic offerings, we hope to open new paths for future agreements and collaborations.”

Municipalities of Ilgaz and Kursunlu, Cankiri Karatekin University, and the Center for Energy, Environment and Economy (CEEE) at Ozyegin University sponsored the event.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: