EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions Director Todd Burrell was honored for his profound impact in higher education with his receipt of the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling’s (IACAC) highest award.

During the IACAC Conference held in Chicago in April, the organization’s first to be held in person since the onset of COVID-19, Burrell was presented the 2020 Patricia A. Kasowski Award, which recognizes long and meritorious service to the profession/association and the demonstration of leadership and service with distinction.

“I am extremely thankful for this recognition, and must acknowledge that this honor would not be possible without the support of so many colleagues at SIUE as well as around the state and region,” said Burrell, “This award further motivates my dedication to assisting prospective students and families.”

Burrell has led SIUE’s undergraduate admissions office since 2003. He is highly-involved both on campus and through external organizations such as IACAC and the Missouri Association for College Admission Counseling (MOACAC). He is past president of both IACAC and MOACAC, and he earned the IACAC President’s Service Award in 2009

“This award is as good as it gets in the profession across Illinois,” remarked Scott Belobrajdic, EdD, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “SIUE has been fortunate to have Todd at the helm for so many years. This recognition underscores the positive impact he consistently makes on all with whom he interacts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Industry colleagues and peers and former students and mentees celebrated the numerous qualities that make Burrell a standout contributor to student success and organizational growth. During the award presentation, several testimonials were shared from those whose lives have been positively influenced by Burrell’s contagious personality and zeal for life and work.

“Todd was integral in helping me see how SIUE would be a wonderful place to call home,” a former student shared. “As an admissions ambassador, I was able to see the affect his personality has on prospective students and what a wonderful leader and supervisor he is. Through all those experiences, I saw how his attitude and cheerful personality radiates to all around him. From every meeting and presentation with Todd people leave with a better outlook on the future.”

“Todd has shown great leadership through the good years, and especially the bad,” added a former colleague. “He truly cares for his students and staff. The number of committees he’s served on both internal and external is too many to count, much like the number of students he has mentored.”

“He has significantly impacted my life by encouraging me to consider a career in higher education and apply for my first admissions job,” one of Burrell’s mentees noted. “Todd is a large influence on the person that I am today and on the successes that I have achieved. He has a true passion for helping others succeed, always ensuring those around him are continuously growing."

The Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) is an organization of counseling professionals dedicated to serving students as they explore options and make choices about pursuing postsecondary education. IACAC members are counselors, admission or financial aid officers, active retirees, or students who are concerned about the future of education in the State of Illinois and in the nation. IACAC is committed to maintaining high standards which foster ethical and social responsibility among those involved in the transition process.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: