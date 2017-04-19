BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior Lexi Aranda (Longwood, Florida) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for women's tennis.

Her awards comes on the heels of SIUE completing the regular season undefeated at 19-0 overall and 9-0 in the OVC. On Saturday, the Cougars will begin defense of their OVC Tournament title. As the No. 1 seed, the Cougars will face the winner of the Eastern Illinois-Southeast Missouri match at 10 a.m.

Aranda helped the Cougars clinch their first outright OVC regular season title with a pair of wins against UT Martin's Sarah Candeloro 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 and against Southeast Missouri State's Isabella Krupa 6-4, 6-4. She finished the regular season 15-2 in matches at No. 1 singles spot.

