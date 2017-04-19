SIUE's Aranda named OVC Tennis Player of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior Lexi Aranda (Longwood, Florida) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for women's tennis.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Her awards comes on the heels of SIUE completing the regular season undefeated at 19-0 overall and 9-0 in the OVC. On Saturday, the Cougars will begin defense of their OVC Tournament title. As the No. 1 seed, the Cougars will face the winner of the Eastern Illinois-Southeast Missouri match at 10 a.m.
Aranda helped the Cougars clinch their first outright OVC regular season title with a pair of wins against UT Martin's Sarah Candeloro 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 and against Southeast Missouri State's Isabella Krupa 6-4, 6-4. She finished the regular season 15-2 in matches at No. 1 singles spot.
More like this: