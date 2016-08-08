EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball players Haley Adrian and Tess Eby were part of a local panel that shared leadership ideas with area female student-athletes looking to be team leaders.

More than 70 high school athletes attended the event in St. Louis. Adrian and Eby were two of eight current or former college student-athletes who answered questions about leadership, core values and communication.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The panel addressed a number of questions from the crowd, including positive and negative leadership moments as well as the importance of having hard conversations with your coaches and teammates. The panel also spent 25 minutes in a small group leading a discussion about how to handle difficult situations on their teams.

More like this:

Oct 30, 2024 - Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes Of Month: Granite City Volleyball Girls Show Remarkable Growth Under Coach Hurst

Aug 12, 2024 - SIUE Athletics Announces 2024-25 SAAC Executive Board

Sep 16, 2024 - Father McGivney Boys Place 12th at Peoria Cross Country Meet - They Are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of Month

Aug 13, 2024 - White Named SIUE Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Success  

Sep 30, 2024 - Marquette's Arista Bunn Shines, Leads Team in Volleyball: She Is A Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month

 