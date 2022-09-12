EDWARDSVILLE – Calling all Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars, alumni, family, and friends! Thank you for 50 great years of the Alumni Association. Join us to kick off our 2022 Homecoming festivities by returning to campus for the Sept. 21-24 celebration of the University’s past, present, and future.

“Homecoming is a special time each year, where we have the opportunity to return to the place we called home for a few formative years,” said Andrew Ravanelli, PhD, president of the SIUE Alumni Association. “Whether in person or in your heart, come back to our alma mater, celebrate your roots, reminisce with old friends, and create new memories of SIUE. Celebrate the current students working to invent themselves and walk the path to their future that you helped lay.”

“Homecoming is a time to celebrate our shared experiences as students, faculty, staff, and friends. It is an opportunity to engage in and help define SIUE’s future,” said Vice Chancellor for Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation Seth Walker. “This year is special as we celebrate the Alumni Association’s 50th anniversary. I look forward to meeting many alumni throughout the weekend as we enjoy a robust schedule of events.”

A Homecoming Bonfire and Chili Cook-Off will kick off the week’s homecoming events on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Participants will enjoy s’mores, hotdogs, and chili by the fire.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, students will enjoy chalk art on the Quad and a petting zoo on Dunham Lawn from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. That night, there will be food, music, and pumpkin painting for students from 6-9 p.m. in the Morris University Center (MUC) Bowl.

Activities on Friday, Sept. 23, will include the annual National Pan-Hellenic Council Yard Show and the induction of 10 exceptional inductees to the SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame.

Participants will be lacing up their sneakers on Saturday, Sept. 24 for the 7th annual Cougars Unleashed Run and Pancake Breakfast. The event begins at 8 a.m. followed by the 10K starting at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the School of Engineering’s Electrical Engineering 50th Anniversary Celebrations slated for 2 p.m. in the Engineering Building.

Join alumni, students, fans, and friends in the Cougar Fan Zone from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Located at the east parking lot of Korte Stadium, participants will enjoy food trucks, live music, games, giveaways, and a family fun zone. Immediately after the fan zone, cheer on SIUE Men’s Soccer as they take on Belmont at Korte Stadium at 7 p.m.

To wrap up the homecoming weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 25, cheer on the SIUE Women’s Soccer team as they take on Eastern Illinois at 2 p.m. at Korte Stadium.

For more information and a full list of homecoming events, visit siue.edu/homecoming.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

