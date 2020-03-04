EDWARDSVILLE – Students at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville had the opportunity to document, preserve and share the rich history of Madison County thanks to a team of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students and staff working with Madison Historical: The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County .

During a three-day lesson, the eighth grade students in Rachel Harris’ U.S. History class used digitized artifacts from the Madison Historical archives to analyze how the local history of Madison County speaks to the larger narrative of the United States in the 20th century. The project gave students a chance to work as historians by bringing in an artifact from home, writing the associated metadata and aiding in its digitization.

SIUE historical studies doctoral student Shannan Mason led the team of SIUE archivists, who also included Interdisciplinary Research and Informatics Scholarship (IRIS) Center technician Ben Ostermeier and undergraduate research assistants Jake Elmer, Jacob Engel, Madeline Halstead and Lillian Stevens.

“This was an excellent opportunity to make real-world connections between what the students are learning in the classroom and the significant archival resources available in their community,” said Mason.

After learning about the archival process, the eighth-graders were tasked with speaking to family members, neighbors or friends within the community who possessed an artifact that was of historical significance to them or relevant to the history of Madison County. The students analyzed the artifact and considered its credibility, structure and context before bringing it to school to be scanned or photographed by the Madison Historical team for digital preservation.

“Through this process, the middle school students became active participants in the digital archival process, learning how to synthesize information from texts and artifacts into a concise written narrative for publication,” added Mason.

While this project likely pushed some students out of their comfort zone, the step-by-step approach presented by the Madison Historical team guided students through the process, resulting in impressive outcomes that will make great additions to Madison Historical’s digital archive. The projects created by the students will be included in Madison Historical’sonline database and published on the site.

