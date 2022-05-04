EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling Head Coach Jeremy Spates announced the signing of three in-state wrestlers for the 2022-23 season.Bryson Buhk (DeKalb, Illinois), Damari Reed (Calumet Park, Illinois) and Antonio Torres (Aurora, Illinois) have announced their intention of competing for SIUE wrestling next season.

Buhk, who hails from DeKalb High School, is a two-time state medalist with a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 3A Championships this past season. He also finished third statewide two seasons ago. He also was a standout in baseball for DeKalb.

"As a two-sport athlete we really liked Bryson's potential as just a wrestler at the next level," said Spates. "He's a grinder that goes forward and is very gritty. He fits what we're looking for ability wise from our upper weights."

Reed is a two-time Class 3A state finalist at Shepherd High School and an IWCOA state champion. Projected at 157 or 165 pounds, the Cougars like his potential.

"Damari is capable doing some really do special things at the next level," said Spates. "His lack of wrestling on the national scene has really kept him a hidden gem. We feel that we got a steal and are excited about what he brings to our program from a technical, physical and mental standpoint."

Torres is a three-time state medalist, including a second-place finish for Waubonsie High School this past season. A 2022 freestyle state champion, Torres also is looking to break into the lineup at 165 or 174 pounds.

"Antonio is high-character kid with unlimited potential," said Spates. "As a two-sport athlete, he will excel at the next level given his athletic ability and room to grow technically. He's got all the physical tools to compete at a high level in college."

