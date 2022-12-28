The event, hosted by Northwestern, features 41 teams. Seven Big Ten teams are scheduled to compete. The field also includes No. 6 Arizona State, No. 7 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 13 Princeton and No. 15 Northwestern.

The two-day tournament begins Thursday with opening matches at 9:30 a.m. with the championship session scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

The Cougars are coming off a successful road trip Dec. 16 in which the team defeated Chattanooga and Gardner-Webb.

Below is a list of SIUE competitors traveling to the event.