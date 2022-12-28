SIUE Wrestling Returns to Action at Midlands
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE wrestling heads to Hoffman Estates, Illinois, for the 58th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championship. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The event, hosted by Northwestern, features 41 teams. Seven Big Ten teams are scheduled to compete. The field also includes No. 6 Arizona State, No. 7 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 13 Princeton and No. 15 Northwestern. The two-day tournament begins Thursday with opening matches at 9:30 a.m. with the championship session scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Friday. The Cougars are coming off a successful road trip Dec. 16 in which the team defeated Chattanooga and Gardner-Webb. Below is a list of SIUE competitors traveling to the event. Chase Diehl
Get The Latest News!
Micah Ervin
Saul Ervin
Bradley Gillum
Davian Guanajuato
Marcel Lopez
Colton McKiernan
Dan McKiernan
Alec Peralta
Deron Pulliam
Caine Tyus
Caleb Tyus
Sergio Villalobos
Ryan Yarnell
Cardi Wilson
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event, hosted by Northwestern, features 41 teams. Seven Big Ten teams are scheduled to compete. The field also includes No. 6 Arizona State, No. 7 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 13 Princeton and No. 15 Northwestern.
The two-day tournament begins Thursday with opening matches at 9:30 a.m. with the championship session scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
The Cougars are coming off a successful road trip Dec. 16 in which the team defeated Chattanooga and Gardner-Webb.
Below is a list of SIUE competitors traveling to the event.
Chase Diehl