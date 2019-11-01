CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - SIUE wrestling dropped a 29-14 decision Friday at Chattanooga in the season opener for both teams.

"Overall it was a tough loss, but there were some bright spots" said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

The Cougars won three matches during the dual, including a 1 minute, 25 seconds pin in the career debut for Max Kristoff over Chattanooga's Mason Wallace at 149 pounds. Colton McKiernan, an NCAA qualifier last season at 285, was dominant in his opening match of the season, dismissing Grayson Walthall 16-0 in 4:18. Justin Ruffin, also an NCAA qualifier last season, bested Chattanooga's George Carpenter 7-2 at 157 pounds.

Spates also lauded the location of Friday's event, an outdoor meet at Miller Park in Chattanooga.

"It was a great environment. We try to put our guys in abnormal environments to get ready for the NCAA Championships," he added.

SIUE's next action is Nov. 9 when the Cougars take on Drexel and West Liberty in a double dual in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

COMPLETE RESULTS

Chattanooga 29 SIUE 14

125 - Fabian Gutierrez (CHAT) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (MD 13-2)

133 - Franco Valdes (CHAT) over Aaron Schulist (SIUE) (TF 24-6 3:23)

141 - Chris DeBien (CHAT) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 4-2)

149 - Max Kristoff (SIUE) over Mason Wallace (CHAT) (Fall 1:25)

157 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over George Carpenter (CHAT) (Dec 7-2)

165 - Andrew Nicholson (CHAT) over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (Dec 8-2)

174 - Hunter Fortner (CHAT) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

184 - Matthew Waddell (CHAT) over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Fall 1:31)

197 - Rodney Jones (CHAT) over Austin Andres (SIUE) (TF 18-2 6:30)

285 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Grayson Walthall (CHAT) (TF 16-0 4:18)

Records: Chattanooga 1-0, SIUE 0-1

