EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling begins the 2017-18 season in Ames, Iowa, with an appearance at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open.

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said 22 wrestlers will complete, including a handful who may redshirt this season.

"It should be a good mix of different teams to open the season," said Spates.

SIUE joins host Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa as the Division I schools competing.

"We want to see where we are at," said Spates. "This is better than wrestling a dual or a double dual right now where we are wrestling just one or two matches. It will be a good test to see where we are at shape-wise, technically and mentally."

Spates put the team through a tournament simulation last week.

"We have some early-season bumps and bruises like most teams do," said Spates. "We're not in end-of-the-year shape, and we really don't want to be peaking in November anyway."

Among the 22 wrestlers competing are five who recorded 10 or more wins last season. Heavyweight Jake McKiernan leads the returners with 23 victories followed by Tyshawn Williams (17), Gage Datlovsky (14), John Muldoon (13) and Angelo Silvestro (13).

"This also is going to be a good opportunity to roll out the new wrestlers on the roster," added Spates.

