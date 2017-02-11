BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Three SIUE wrestlers scored bonus points in Saturday's road Southern Conference dual match, but Campbell defeated the Cougars 27-16.

"It was a good dual. We wrestled hard in all of the matches," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "We were aggressive."

Jake Tindle led SIUE with a 16-0 technical fall at 197 pounds over Willie Bivens.

Jake Residori (174 pounds) and Freddie Rodriguez (125 pounds) each recorded major decisions. John Fahy added a 6-2 decision over Benjamin Barton at 149 pounds.

"John wrestled well, and Jake Tindle and Jake Residori put up a lot of points for us," said Spates. "I saw a lot of positives today."

Rodriguez's win was an important one as the senior defeated Nathan Kraisser 13-2. Kraisser entered the weekend ranked in the top 15 in several national polls.

"That's a huge win for him," added Spates.

Campbell scored bonus points as well with two technical falls and a major decision. The Camels improved to 9-6 overall and 5-1 in the SoCon.

SIUE, 4-11 overall and 4-3 in the SoCon, close out the regular season Wednesday at Missouri. Match time is 4:45 p.m. at the Hearnes Center.

"We're going to have a tough one against Mizzou," said Spates. "After that, it will be about peaking for the end run and making sure we're healthy and ready to go for the conference tournament."

Complete Results

125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Nathan Kraisser (Campbell) (MD 13-2)

133 Jonathan Ryan (Campbell) won by forfeit

141 Joshua Heil (Campbell) over Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (Dec 7-3)

149 John Fahy (SIUE) over Benjamin Barton (Campbell) (Dec 6-2)

157 Austin Kraisser (Campbell) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (MD 18-5)

165 Quentin Perez (Campbell) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (TF 17-2 4:15)

174 Jake Residori (SIUE) over John Weiss (Campbell) (MD 13-1)

184 Ville Heino (Campbell) over Jacob Godinez (SIUE) (TF 20-4 2:35)

197 Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Willie Bivens (Campbell) (TF 16-0 1:35)

285 Jere Heino (Campbell) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (MD 18-5)

