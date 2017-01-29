EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE celebrated Senior Day Saturday with a 21-17 victory over Gardner-Webb in Southern Conference wrestling action at the Vadalabene Center.

South Dakota State joined the triangular meet and defeated both the Cougars 34-9 and the Runnin' Bulldogs 33-10.

"We've had individual successes all throughout the year so it was nice to see that team win," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates

SIUE senior Freddie Rodriguez was a standout for the Cougars picking up two wins, both of which were by technical fall. He defeated Gardner-Webb's Landon LoAlbo 19-4 and South Dakota State's Ben Gillette 21-6.

Jake McKiernan also was a double winner for the Cougars, topping Boyce Cornwell 3-2 at heavyweight. He also bested South Dakota State's Alex Macki 10-0.

"Jake got a big win over a really good kid. It was an exciting match," said Spates.

SIUE won six matches overall against Gardner-Webb, now 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the SoCon. John Muldoon edged Gardner-Webb's Philip Anderson 4-3 at 133 pounds. Trevor Feagans defeated Dallas Roemer 10-7 at 141 pounds. Jake Residori captured a 7-2 win over Austin Trott at 174 pounds. Jake Tindle overpowered Payton Mills 12-0 at 197 pounds.

"We had a good environment. The crowd was into it," added Spates.

SIUE, 3-10 overall and 3-2 in the SoCon, now heads to the road for the rest of the season. The Cougars' next match is Feb. 9 at The Citadel.

SIUE 21 Gardner-Webb 17

125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Landon LoAlbo (Gardner-Webb) (TF 19-4 5:46)

133 John Muldoon (SIUE) over Philip Anderson (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 4-3)

141 Trevor Feagans (SIUE) over Dallas Roemer (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 10-7)

149 Christopher Vassar (Gardner-Webb) over John Fahy (SIUE) (Dec 6-0)

157 Ryan Mosley (Gardner-Webb) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (TF 17-2 4:34)

165 Tyler Marinelli (Gardner-Webb) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (MD 9-1)

174 Jake Residori (SIUE) over Austin Trott (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 7-2)

184 Hunter Gamble (Gardner-Webb) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (TF 19-4 7:00)

197 Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Payton Mills (Gardner-Webb) (MD 12-0)

285 Jake McKiernan (SIUE) over Boyce Cornwell (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 3-2)

South Dakota State 33 Gardner-Webb 10

125 Ben Gillette (South Dakota State) over Landon LoAlbo (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 11-7)

133 Seth Gross (South Dakota State) over Philip Anderson (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 1:40)

141 Isaac Andrade (South Dakota State) over Ryan Hull (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 4:46)

149 Alex Kocer (South Dakota State) over Christopher Vassar (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 7-2)

157 Ryan Mosley (Gardner-Webb) over Logan Peterson (South Dakota State) (Dec 4-2)

165 Luke Zilverberg (South Dakota State) over Tyler Marinelli (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 3:39)

174 David Kocer (South Dakota State) over Austin Trott (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 1-0)

184 Hunter Gamble (Gardner-Webb) over Martin Mueller (South Dakota State) (SV-1 10-8)

197 Nate Rotert (South Dakota State) over Payton Mills (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 2:45)

285 Boyce Cornwell (Gardner-Webb) over Alex Macki (South Dakota State) (MD 8-0)

