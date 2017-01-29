SIUE wrestlers celebrate Senior Day with 21-17 victory over Gardner-Webb
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE celebrated Senior Day Saturday with a 21-17 victory over Gardner-Webb in Southern Conference wrestling action at the Vadalabene Center.
South Dakota State joined the triangular meet and defeated both the Cougars 34-9 and the Runnin' Bulldogs 33-10.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"We've had individual successes all throughout the year so it was nice to see that team win," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates
SIUE senior Freddie Rodriguez was a standout for the Cougars picking up two wins, both of which were by technical fall. He defeated Gardner-Webb's Landon LoAlbo 19-4 and South Dakota State's Ben Gillette 21-6.
Jake McKiernan also was a double winner for the Cougars, topping Boyce Cornwell 3-2 at heavyweight. He also bested South Dakota State's Alex Macki 10-0.
"Jake got a big win over a really good kid. It was an exciting match," said Spates.
SIUE won six matches overall against Gardner-Webb, now 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the SoCon. John Muldoon edged Gardner-Webb's Philip Anderson 4-3 at 133 pounds. Trevor Feagans defeated Dallas Roemer 10-7 at 141 pounds. Jake Residori captured a 7-2 win over Austin Trott at 174 pounds. Jake Tindle overpowered Payton Mills 12-0 at 197 pounds.
"We had a good environment. The crowd was into it," added Spates.
SIUE, 3-10 overall and 3-2 in the SoCon, now heads to the road for the rest of the season. The Cougars' next match is Feb. 9 at The Citadel.
SIUE 21 Gardner-Webb 17
125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Landon LoAlbo (Gardner-Webb) (TF 19-4 5:46)
133 John Muldoon (SIUE) over Philip Anderson (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 4-3)
141 Trevor Feagans (SIUE) over Dallas Roemer (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 10-7)
149 Christopher Vassar (Gardner-Webb) over John Fahy (SIUE) (Dec 6-0)
157 Ryan Mosley (Gardner-Webb) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (TF 17-2 4:34)
165 Tyler Marinelli (Gardner-Webb) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (MD 9-1)
174 Jake Residori (SIUE) over Austin Trott (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 7-2)
184 Hunter Gamble (Gardner-Webb) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (TF 19-4 7:00)
197 Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Payton Mills (Gardner-Webb) (MD 12-0)
285 Jake McKiernan (SIUE) over Boyce Cornwell (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 3-2)
125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Ben Gillette (South Dakota State) (TF 21-6 7:00)
133 Seth Gross (South Dakota State) over John Muldoon (SIUE) (MD 19-5)
141 Henry Pohlmeyer (South Dakota State) over Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (Dec 9-2)
149 Alex Kocer (South Dakota State) over John Fahy (SIUE) (MD 15-2)
157 Logan Peterson (South Dakota State) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (Fall 1:35)
165 Luke Zilverberg (South Dakota State) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (MD 9-1)
174 David Kocer (South Dakota State) over Jake Residori (SIUE) (Dec 5-1)
184 Zac Carlson (South Dakota State) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (TF 16-1 5:25)
197 Nate Rotert (South Dakota State) over Jake Tindle (SIUE) (TF 20-5 6:53)
285 Jake McKiernan (SIUE) over Alex Macki (South Dakota State) (MD 10-0)
South Dakota State 33 Gardner-Webb 10
125 Ben Gillette (South Dakota State) over Landon LoAlbo (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 11-7)
133 Seth Gross (South Dakota State) over Philip Anderson (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 1:40)
141 Isaac Andrade (South Dakota State) over Ryan Hull (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 4:46)
149 Alex Kocer (South Dakota State) over Christopher Vassar (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 7-2)
157 Ryan Mosley (Gardner-Webb) over Logan Peterson (South Dakota State) (Dec 4-2)
165 Luke Zilverberg (South Dakota State) over Tyler Marinelli (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 3:39)
174 David Kocer (South Dakota State) over Austin Trott (Gardner-Webb) (Dec 1-0)
184 Hunter Gamble (Gardner-Webb) over Martin Mueller (South Dakota State) (SV-1 10-8)
197 Nate Rotert (South Dakota State) over Payton Mills (Gardner-Webb) (Fall 2:45)
285 Boyce Cornwell (Gardner-Webb) over Alex Macki (South Dakota State) (MD 8-0)
More like this: