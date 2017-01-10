EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE wrestler Jake Residori. A graduate student from Shorewood, Illinois, Residori completed his bachelor's degree in business with a grade point average of 3.414. He currently is pursuing a master's of business administration at SIUE while competing for the Cougars.

He currently holds a record of 10-9 overall and 1-1 in Southern Conference dual matches at 174 pounds. Residori also has recorded three major decision victories. The first-ever All-Southern Conference selection for SIUE during the 2014-15 season, he also earned the Cougars' best seed for the Southern Conference Tournament during the 2013-14 season.

Residori and the Cougars next compete Saturday in Springfield, Illinois, against Northern Illinois. Match time is 5:30 p.m. at the Prairie Convention Center.

