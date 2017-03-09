Callaghan AdamsSAN ANTONIO, Texas – SIUE women's tennis earns its 10th straight victory with a 6-1 win Wednesday over Incarnate Word.

The Cougars began the match by clinching the doubles point with a 6-4 win from No. 1 doubles pair Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck against Incarnate Word's Rachel Sadiq and Matea Zemunik. Frogner and Hollebeck are still undefeated in No. 1 doubles play with a 9-0 record. The No. 2 duo of Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes also prevailed against Victoria Kareh and Sarah Savedra with a 6-1 victory.

Singles wins were earned by No. 1 Aranda against Matea Zemunik 6-4, 6-1, bumping Aranda up to 7-1 in singles play for the spring season. No. 2 Frogner swept the court with a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Incarnate Word's Rachel Sadiq.

The Cougars also picked up wins from No. 4 Hollebeck, No. 5 Lara Tupper and No. 6 Callaghan Adams. Adams prevailed in the match tie-breaker after a tough battle against Alejandra Tamayo, ending up with a 2-6, 7-6, 11-9 victory.

The SIUE tennis squad continues their spring break trip with a match against UT San Antonio at 2 p.m.

