SIUE women's tennis team notches 7-0 victory over Missouri State in its first home outdoor match

March 5, 2017 6:31 AM
SIUE's Callaghan AdamsEDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's tennis team played its first outdoor match at their home grounds Saturday against the Missouri State Bears and earned a 7-0 victory.

The Cougars remain undefeated in their spring season with a record of 9-0.

"The team came together today for a good win," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "We faced some adversity today against a good opponent, and we stepped up when we had to. Overall, our second sets in singles were very good.  This is a great way to transition into spring break."  

SIUE women's tennis team will be bound for San Antonio, Texas, where it will be facing off against Incarnate Word and UT San Antonio Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. 

On Saturday, SIUE began the match by earning the doubles point with a 6-0 win from No. 1 doubles duo of Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck against Missouri State's Alye Darter and Phoebe Boeschen. The pair remains undefeated in doubles play with a standing of 8-0 this season. The No. 2 pair of Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes soon followed with a 6-3 victory against Ekaterina Donetskova and Alexia Meyer.

In singles play, No. 4 Hollebeck was the first player to earn a point for the Cougars by blanking her opponent Ekaterina Donetskova 6-0, 6-0. This brings the freshman's record to 8-1 in singles for the spring semester.

At No. 5, Lara Tupper followed Hollebeck's victory with a solid win of her own against Phoebe Boeschen with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Singles matches were also won by No. 1 Aranda, No. 3 Steffes and No. 6 Callaghan Adams.

No. 2 Frogner was the last match left on court for the Cougars and managed to pull out a win after splitting sets. After losing the first set to Fati Khamissi 6-7, she charged back to win the second 6-2 and finished off the tie-break with a 10-4 win.

