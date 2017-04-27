EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Nick Mueller announced the signing of Raillane Kamdem (Grapevine, Texas) to a National Letter of Intent.

The Cougars, which stand at 21-0 this season after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the second straight season, are adding one of the top players in the state of Texas.

"I was able to meet her and her family in Texas, and she is very motivated to succeed," said Mueller. "She exhibits a lot of the traits that I am looking for when I recruit. She will be a first generation college student in the U.S. and will be a great addition to our team."

She is ranked No. 36 for USTA girl's 18s for the Texas section. She is ranked No. 13 in Texas and No. 151 nationally by Tennisrecruiting.net among graduating seniors.

Kamdem, who expects to be a mechanical engineering major at SIUE, helped Grapevine High School to back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. She was a 2016 regional champion and a doubles team semifinalist.

"Her forehand is a weapon, and she also enjoys playing doubles," noted Mueller. "We look forward to Raillane's arrival in the fall."

She is the daughter of Nestor and Beatrice Kamdem.

