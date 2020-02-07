SIUE (2-1) vs. Butler (4-5)

Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville YMCA

February 8 | 2:30 p.m.

SIUE vs. McKendree (0-0)

Lebanon, Illinois

February 9 | 3:00 p.m.

Previously: The Cougars fell 4-0 at Illinois Sunday, in their first road match of 2020.

Highlighting the Cougars: The Cougars are 2-0 at home and look to continue this streak. Their two wins came against Chicago State and Bradley. In their loss against Illinois, both Jill Lambrechts and Nicole Gomez battled in their respective single matches.

Coach's Corner: "We look forward to getting back on the courts for two matches this weekend," commented Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "Playing on back-to-back days for the first time should start preparing us for future OVC weekends.

"Butler is a talented team and has already played a lot of matches this season," continued Albertsen. "I am excited to see our growth on the court and how we come out in doubles play against them."

Scouting the Bulldogs: The Bulldogs have a record of 4-5 on the season and are coming off a 4-0 loss against Notre Dame. Their four wins on the season came against Western Illinois, Valparaiso, Dayton and Wright State. Butler will look to break their three game losing streak against the Cougars.

Scouting the Bearcats: The Bearcats will open up their 2020 campaign against Quincy University on Saturday. McKendree's roster consists of eight players, five of which are newcomers.

Looking Ahead: SIUE will be back at home next Wednesday as they host Western Illinois, with first serve set for 1:30 p.m.

