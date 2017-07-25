EDWARDSVILLE – Three SIUE women's tennis players were honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) as ITA Scholar-Athlete award winners.

Mia Frogner, Lara Tupper and Ann-Christine Link were SIUE's honorees as ITA Scholar-Athletes. SIUE, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in each of the last two seasons, also was tabbed as an ITA All-Academic Team.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any member program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All eligible student-athletes, whose names appear on the NCAA eligibility form, have competed in one or more varsity matches and must average into the GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2016 and spring 2017).

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).

All members of the 2017 ITA All-Academic Teams and ITA Scholar-Athletes will receive a certificate to recognize their achievement.

More like this: