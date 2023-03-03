O'FALLON, Ill. - SIUE women's tennis extended its winning streak to seven matches Saturday with a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Saint Louis at the St. Clair Tennis Club.

"Picking up a tough road win over Saint Louis is another huge step for this team," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "Our singles play showed incredible heart and toughness on every court bouncing back from doubles play."

Despite dropping a close doubles point early, SIUE, now 8-1 overall, made it a back-and-forth day once singles started.

Jordan Schifano put the Cougars in the win column with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over SLU freshman Fiorella Duran at No. 3 singles. Jaiden McKee gave SIUE a 2-1 lead with her No. 5 singles victory over Sandra Gines 6-3, 6-3.

After Caitlyn Sporing dropped a three-set match at No. 6 singles, Amelia Gorman won her three-set match at No. 4 singles 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Norhan Hesham gave SLU, now 6-2, a 3-3 tie when she bested SIUE's Margaux Guibal Britt 7-5,6-2 at No. 2 singles.

That set up Jill Lambrechts at No. 1 singles to capture the win, SIUE's third 4-3 victory of the season. Lambrechts downed Elizabeth Mintusova 6-3, 6-4.

"We talk about 'team' wins, and this was another example of everyone doing their part and picking up the team win," said Albertsen. "Every match it could be someone different and today I could not be more proud of the entire team."

SIUE now returns home Sunday to face Western Kentucky in a 9 a.m. match at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center.

More like this: