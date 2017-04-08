Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Log in|Sign Up

SIUE women's tennis claims 16th win, Adams has big comeback

April 8, 2017 6:58 AM
Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE remained undefeated Friday, claiming its 16th win today against Austin Peay with a 5-2 result. This brings the squad up to 6-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play. 

The doubles point was quickly claimed by the Cougars, with wins from the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. At No. 2 Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes defeated Austin Peay's Brittney Covington and Claudia Yanes Garcia with a score of 6-2. SIUE's No. 3 doubles team of Lara Tupper and Callaghan Adams won 6-1 over Lidia Yanes Garcia and Isabela Jovanovic.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

First to win a singles point for the Cougars was sophomore Steffes with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Austin Peay's Brittney Covington at No. 4. Following Steffes was freshman Tiffany Hollebeck at No. 3 with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Helena Kuppig. No. 5 Adams had a big comeback after losing the first set and battled back to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Tupper accepted a forfeit at No. 6 singles.

SIUE closes out its home schedule Saturday with Senior Day. The Cougars will face off against Murray State at 11 a.m. at the SIUE outdoor courts. 

More like this:

Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again With 24-Point Performance, Propels Cougars To OVC Title Game
Mar 8, 2025
Cougars Return To Winning Track For Women's Tennis
Mar 4, 2025
Hilltoppers Upend Cougars In Women's Tennis
Jan 31, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again: Cougars Defeat Little Rock 73-65 to Reach Semifinals
Mar 2, 2025
Northern Illinois Completes Series Sweep Of Baseball Over SIUE, Tuesday Game Cancelled
Mar 3, 2025

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.