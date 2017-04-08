SIUE women's tennis claims 16th win, Adams has big comeback

The doubles point was quickly claimed by the Cougars, with wins from the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. At No. 2 Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes defeated Austin Peay's Brittney Covington and Claudia Yanes Garcia with a score of 6-2. SIUE's No. 3 doubles team of Lara Tupper and Callaghan Adams won 6-1 over Lidia Yanes Garcia and Isabela Jovanovic.

First to win a singles point for the Cougars was sophomore Steffes with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Austin Peay's Brittney Covington at No. 4. Following Steffes was freshman Tiffany Hollebeck at No. 3 with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Helena Kuppig. No. 5 Adams had a big comeback after losing the first set and battled back to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Tupper accepted a forfeit at No. 6 singles.

SIUE closes out its home schedule Saturday with Senior Day. The Cougars will face off against Murray State at 11 a.m. at the SIUE outdoor courts.