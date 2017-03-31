NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's tennis faced off against Tennessee State, the first match of its doubleheader weekend,and defeated the Tigers 6-1.

The Cougars improved to an overall record of 14-0 and 4-0 in conference play.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE opened with a doubles point victory. Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck earned a 6-3 win over Tennessee's Taylor Patterson and Phoenix Ghandi, bringing their record up to 12-0. Similarly, No. 2 doubles duo Morgan Steffes and Lexi Aranda took a 6-1 win over Ani Popiashvili and Pragati Natraj. They're now 11-0 at their position.

In singles play, wins were captured by Aranda, Frogner, Steffes, Hollebeck and Callaghan Adams. Today's win brings No. 1 Aranda to an 11-match winning streak. No. 2 Frogner has also won eight consecutive matches in singles play.

The Cougars continue this road trip Saturday with a 10 a.m. match at Belmont.

More like this: