EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE students interested in competing for a spot on the 2022-23 SIUE softball team can take part in the team's open tryouts Tue., Sep 6 at Cougar Field. The tryout will run from 2-5 p.m.

Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following prior to the tryout:

Proof of health physical within the past six months (must include sickle cell test). A physical can be administered at SIUE Health Services. Student-athletes may contact SIUE Health Services at 618-650-2842 or by email at cougarcare@siue.edu.

The forms are currently available for pick-up:

  • Health history form (can be picked up from SIUE softball office)
  • Liability waiver (can be picked up from SIUE softball office)

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE softball Assistant Coach Giorgiana Zeremenko at gzereme@siue.edu. The SIUE softball office is located on campus in the Lukas Annex of the Vadalabene Center - Rm 1609.

