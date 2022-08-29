EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE students interested in competing for a spot on the 2022-23 SIUE softball team can take part in the team's open tryouts Tue., Sep 6 at Cougar Field. The tryout will run from 2-5 p.m.

Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following prior to the tryout:

Proof of health physical within the past six months (must include sickle cell test). A physical can be administered at SIUE Health Services. Student-athletes may contact SIUE Health Services at 618-650-2842 or by email at cougarcare@siue.edu.

The forms are currently available for pick-up:

Health history form (can be picked up from SIUE softball office)

Liability waiver (can be picked up from SIUE softball office)

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE softball Assistant Coach Giorgiana Zeremenko at gzereme@siue.edu. The SIUE softball office is located on campus in the Lukas Annex of the Vadalabene Center - Rm 1609.

