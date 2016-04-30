EDWARDSVILLE – Eastern Illinois won the rubber game of the three-game series Saturday with a 4-1 win over SIUE softball at Cougar Field.

"That's been the story of the season," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "We can't get a break. We hit several balls that could have gone out but didn't go out. We hit several balls that could have fallen but they made great plays on. You have to give it to them. They outplayed us."

Senior Day and Alumni Day came together Saturday. SIUE honored four seniors: Kelsey Hansen, Christian Harryman, Rachel Keller and Jordan LaFave.

"I'm really proud of those kids," said Montgomery. "They played hard for me all the time. They have great character, and they bring all of the intangibles to the game that in my opinion are more important than the talent side – work ethic, dedication, commitment and pride in the program."

Eastern Illinois, 21-25 overall and 15-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference, jumped on the scoreboard with two runs in the first inning off SIUE starter Baylee Douglass. After a walk to Haylee Beck, Katie Wilson and Kylie Bennett both doubled to center field.

Bennett added a solo home run in the third inning to put the Panthers up 3-0.

Ashley Koziol kept the Panthers from further damage with her relief appearance in the fourth. She fanned Kayla Bear with a runner in scoring position.

"That was a big strikeout to get us out of the inning," noted Montgomery.

SIUE, 22-22 overall and 14-9 ion the OVC, scored its lone run in the sixth as Tess Eby hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Alyssa Heren.

EIU pitcher Jessica Wireman struck out just two SIUE batters and watched her defense make numerous plays behind her on hard-hit balls. Wireman yielded five SIUE hits and improved her season record to 15-17.

"I told the kids 'everybody has to bring their A game on the same day,' " said Montgomery. "When we do that we're pretty good.

"It was a tough one to lose on Senior Day, but we still have a big three-game series coming up," she added.

The Cougars' final games of the regular season are next weekend at UT Martin. SIUE and UT Martin are scheduled for a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday. SIUE has clinched a spot in the eight-team OVC Tournament, which is set for May 11-14 in Oxford, Ala.

