TERRE HAUTE, Ind.— The SIUE women's soccer team shutout the Sycamores of Indiana State 4-0, on Sunday. The Cougars are now even across the board with a record of 1-1-1.

The first goal of the game and for the Cougars came from Emma Dutko at the ninth minute. This is the third game in the row that the Cougars have been able to find the back of the net first and score early on their opponents.

"Today presented many positives as we continue to be a very dangerous in the attack and create scoring chances," commented Head Women's Soccer Coach Derek Burton. "Anytime you are able to win on the road and get a shutout, it's a great day."

The second half was all SIUE as they scored a total of three goals off of 11 shots. Lily Schnieders scored the second goal at minute 57 for the team. The last two goals both came from MacKenzie Litzsinger at minute 73 and 88, with one being an assist from Ashlin West.

The Cougars outshot the Sycamores 19-18, with nine of those being on frame for the Cougars.

In goal for the Cougars, Bella Henderson had a total of 5 saves, while Jensen Schoch had 3.

"Our training and game experiences continue to help our team progress in the direction we want to go," added Burton. "There are many things we need to improve on, but it's a good step to get an early season win on the road."

The Cougars will be back in action on Sunday, when they face Missouri State in their home opener with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

