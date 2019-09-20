CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The SIUE women's soccer team opened up the OVC portion of their schedule Thursday, resulting in a 2-2 tie in double overtime against Austin Peay.

"I'm proud of the fight and grit to battle back twice tonight, but we have to be better at the start on the road," commented Head Women's Soccer Coach Derek Burton.

The Govs were first to score in the contest at minute 18.

The Cougars were able to get on the board with four seconds left in the first half with a goal from Kayla Klipsch assisted by Becca Jostes.

The Govs scored first as well in the second half at minute 60.

With three minutes remaining in regulation, the Cougars were able to find the back of the net with a goal from Myah Diekema. The team battled during the two overtime periods, with the game resulting in a tie.

"Our team is willing to fight, which I absolutely love," Burton added. "Now it's time to take the next step and apply our ability on the purely soccer side of things."

In goal for the Cougars, Bella Henderson played all 110 minutes of the game, recording six saves on the evening.

"In the end a tie on the road is valuable when it gets down to the end of the season, so we'll take it and keep pushing ourselves for more on Sunday and the rest of the schedule," Burton commented.

The Cougars will continue OVC play on the road against Murray State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

