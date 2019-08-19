EDWARDSVILLE — The women's soccer team defeated IUPUI 4-0 on Saturday, in their final exhibition match of the preseason.

Head Coach Derek Burton was pleased that the team created opportunities and capitalized on them today. "We have been creating opportunities to score, but just haven't been fortunate enough to find the back of the net," commented Burton. "Today, we capitalized on our opportunities and were successful multiple times."

The first goal for the Cougars came at the 14-minute mark, when Mallory Mushill found the backside of the net. Other goals scored by the Cougars include Andrea Frerker, Allison Wendt and Myah Diekema.

Burton was pleased with all aspects of the field today. "It shows the progress that we have made so far both offensively and defensively. We were able to keep a steady flow offensively, while still keeping them off the scoreboard as well," Burton added.

The Cougars have wrapped up their preseason, but are not done developing. "We still have areas that need developed, and we will continue to work on those as the season progresses," state Burton. "These exhibitions created scenarios that we necessarily aren't able to do during a practice and has helped us build a solid ground."

SIUE will open up their season on the road against Northern Colorado with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

