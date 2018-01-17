EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's soccer program is hosting a one-day advanced ID camp to girls 13 and older.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. -3 p.m., February 25 at Korte Stadium and is open to girls of all skill levels. Every camper will receive training sessions with current SIUE women's soccer players and coaches, camp T-shirt and lunch. There also will be a question and answer session afterwards.

"Our ID Camps are a great snapshot of life as an SIUE women's soccer athlete," Head Coach Derek Burton said. "The structure and philosophy of the day mirrors a day in the life of our own team. Campers can expect a fun, challenging and educational environment with the SIUE staff and student-athletes. There will be training and interaction with our staff in the morning followed by competitive games amongst the campers."

The SIUE women's soccer program has reached the NCAA Tournament twice in the past four seasons, making it to the second round in 2016. The Cougars were the regular season Ohio Valley Conference champions in 2014 and tournament champions in 2014 and 2016, all under the control of Burton.

To register, visit the SIUE Women's Soccer Camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuewsoccercamps.

If you have any further questions, contact assistant coach Morgan Betscher at sbetsch@siue.edu.

