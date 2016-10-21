COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's soccer had a four-game unbeaten streak snapped Friday as the Cougars fell 1-0 on the road at Tennessee Tech.

The Cougars slipped to 7-6-3 overall and 5-2-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech improved to 9-5-3 overall and 5-1-2 in OVC play. With the win, the Golden Eagles now have 17 points in conference play which moves them ahead of SIUE in the OVC standings. The Cougars have 16 points in OVC play and are now in fourth place.

"We created dangerous chances," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We got the ball where we wanted to it was just that we didn't take that last step. We didn't have that final piece in the final third today."

The lone goal of the game came in the 32nd minute when Nora Vicsek took a pass over the top of the defense and had a break on goal. SIUE goalkeeper Natalie Freeman came rushing off her line but Vicsek was able to slide the ball to Freeman's right for the goal.

The Cougars outshot the Golden Eagles 5-4 in the first half, and then limited TTU to just a single shot in the game's final 45 mintues.

"We turned the table in the second half," Burton said. "We controlled possession and really limited them."

For the game the Cougars held a 9-5 advantage in shots. Peyton Roehnelt led SIUE with three shots, all of which were on goal. Courtney Benning had two shots and both were on target.

SIUE will play its final regular road game Sunday when it travels to Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels, who defeated Eastern Illinois Friday afternoon are in second place with 18 points.

"We are looking forward to the challenge," Burton added. "We showed a lot of resolve in the way that we turned things around in the second half. I told the team if we can take that mentality into Sunday's game we're going to be fine."

