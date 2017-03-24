EDWARDSVILLE - Join the SIUE Foundation on Thursday, April 6 in the SIUE Conference Center of the Morris University Center for a powerful program that promises to be an inspirational day for women who want to make a difference! 

The Women's Philanthropy and Leadership Workshop begins at 9:00 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed by a presentation from Thrivent Financial, Gloria Crowder and SIUE alums/Co-Keynote speakers, Chad '03 and Kathie Opel '06 as they share with us their Edwardsville Neighbors in Need community success story. 

This event is free to all Meridian Society members and $25 for all non-members. For more information contact Julie Babington at (618) 650-2378 or at meridiansociety@siue.edu.

 

