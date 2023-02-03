SIUE Cougars (6-16, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-9, 10-1 OVC)

Saturday, February 4th, 1:00 p.m.

Jack Stephens Center (5,600), Little Rock, Arkansas

LAST GAME:Ajulu Thatha collected her ninth double-double of the season, but UT Martin took the lead two minutes and seven seconds into the contest and led the rest of the way, downing SIUE 83-64 in front of 2,023 fans on Thursday afternoon. The Cougars concluded the contest 43 percent (23-53) from the field and 21 percent (3-14) from behind the arc.

CRASH THE GLASS: The Cougars rank third in the conference averaging 35.09 rebounds per game and second averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds. Thatha ranks second in the OVC averaging 2.6 offensive rebounds per game while Olivia Clayton's 1.7 ranks 12th.

DO IT FOR FREE: The Cougars lead the OVC and rank 55th in the NCAA averaging 14.36 free throws made per game. SIUE ranks second in the OVC and 55th nationally in free throw attempts per game at 19.82. Thatha's 128 attempts leads the conference and ranks 30th in the country. Her 95 free throws made also leads the league and ranks 35th nationally.

HOT HAND: SIUE ranks second in the OVC in scoring offense since beginning conference play, averaging 70.0 points per game.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Thatha has recorded nine double-doubles this season, including last time out vs. UT Martin. She is averaging 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds since beginning league play. The senior leads the conference in rebounds per game (8.0) and double-doubles this season.

ALL-TIME REBOUNDS: Thatha needs one more rebound to tie and two to pass Amy Tuetken (1993-96) for 20th on the Cougars' all-time leaderboard. Thatha has collected 530 over her career at SIUE (178o-352d).

LOWIS IS LEADING:Sofie Lowis is second on SIUE and 12th in the OVC averaging 11.86 points per contest. She also leads the league and ranks 65th in the country with 144 three-point attempts. Her four three pointers on Jan. 5 vs. Tennessee State tied a season high. Lowis ranks seventh in the OVC averaging 1.68 threes made and has connected on 37 from deep this season. She leads SIUE with 15 games in double figures this season.

DISH IT AND TAKE IT:KK Rodriguez is tied for eighth in the OVC averaging 2.95 assists per game. The 5-6 transfer from Tulsa leads the Cougars with 56 this season. She is also tied for 11th in the conference averaging 1.68 steals per contest. Her 9.7 points per game is third on SIUE since the start of conference play.

