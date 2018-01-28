NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball suffered just its second Ohio Valley Conference loss and first road defeat in league play, dropping an 86-64 contest Saturday at Belmont.

"It was the first quarter," explained SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "After that you have a solid ball game on your hands."

Belmont, 20-3 overall and 10-0 in the OVC, rolled out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and built a 22-8 lead after one period of play. Belmont is the only team to have defeated SIUE in league play this season.

"We were not knocking down shots early, and Belmont is a team you have to score with back and forth," said Buscher.

The Cougars, 11-10 overall and 8-2 in the OVC, finished with four players in double figures. Donshel Beck became the Cougars' leading scorer in the final 20 seconds of the game as her final jumper gave her 15 points. Beck also led the Cougars with 13 rebounds, her fifth double-double of the season and second straight.

Allie Troeckler turned in a strong performance off the bench with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

"I thought Allie played tough in the first half, and I thought she continued it throughout the game," said Buscher.

Lauren White tossed in 12, and Elina Berzina provided a career-best 12 points off the bench.

Belmont used the three-pointer to its advantage, hitting 12 of 33 for the game. More than half of the team's overall shots were from beyond the arc.

Kylee Smith, who did not play in the Jan. 10 SIUE-Belmont game at the Vadalabene Center, pumped in a game-high 20 points, including three three-pointers. Darby Maggard scored 19 while Sally McCabe (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Ellie Harmeyer (12 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double.

SIUE won the rebounds battle 46-39 and outscored the Bruins in the paint 38-24.

"We'll get better from this. As frustrated as we are with this game, this has got to be in the rear view mirror," noted Buscher.

SIUE returns home Thursday for Field Trip Day. Through the generosity of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, more than 3,000 area youngsters are expected for an 11:30 a.m. start against Tennessee Tech.

