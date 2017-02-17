Complete Game Notes

Game #28

Sat., Feb. 18, 5 p.m. CT

Murray, Ky.

CFSB Center

SIUE Cougars (11-16, 7-7 OVC) vs. Murray State Racers (15-11, 7-6 OVC)

Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

TIGHT RACE

The top eight Ohio Valley Conference teams will meet in March at Nashville, Tennessee's Municipal Auditorium. The conference race currently features seven teams within one game of each other. Murray State and Tennessee Tech are 7-6. SIUE is 7-7. Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri, Eastern Kentucky and UT Martin each are 6-7. One of the teams listed above will not make the OVC Tournament field.

LAST GAME

SIUE defeated Austin Peay 76-69 Wednesday at the Vadalabene Center. Donshel Beck scored a team-best 19 points. Gwen Adams supplied a spark off the bench by tossing in 15 points. Nakiah Bell and Amri Wilder both contributed 12 points and Lauren White had 10 points.

SCOUTING MURRAY STATE

The Racers are riding a three-game winning streak and currently sit tied for third in the OVC. Ke'Shunan James leads four players scoring in double figures with 19.3 points per game. The Racers are third in the OVC averaging 73.1 points per game.

SERIES STUFF

SIUE holds an 8-7 advantage in the series despite dropping the last two contests. Murray State upended the Cougars earlier this season at the Vadalabene Center 84-77.

NO. 2 NATIONALLY

Gwen Adams went 9 for 9 from the free throw line against Austin Peay and is now No. 2 nationally in free throw percentage at 93.1 percent (108-115).

REBOUNDING HIGH

Amri Wilder was the team leader in rebounds for the first time this season, grabbing a career-high nine rebounds against Austin Peay.

MORE REBOUNDS

Sydney Bauman tied her career high with 11 rebounds (six on the offensive end) against UT Martin. Micah Jones set a season best with 12 rebounds against UT Martin, marking the 22nd time she has been the team's leading rebounder in her career.

BEYOND THE ARC

Nakiah Bell is third in the OVC in three-point field goal percentage (37.7). She has hit 55 three-pointers this season.

TRIPLE DIGITS

Bell became the 26th player in school history to record 100 or more assists in a single season. She is tied for 17th all-time in a single season with 117. The all-time record is 166 set by SIUE Athletics Hall of Famer Nancy Swain during the 1980-81 season.

CAREER SCORING

SIUE has four current players among the top 50 in scoring all-time.

26. 930 Donshel Beck (88 games) 2014-17

28. 906 Gwen Adams (89) 2014-17

35. 743 Micah Jones (86) 2013-17

48. 523 Lauren White (58) 2015-17

ON THE GLASS

SIUE grabbed 50 rebounds in the loss to UT Martin. That is the most by the Cougars this season.

TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS

SIUE is now No. 5 nationally in free throws made (408) and No. 9 in free throw attempts (559). The Cougars are 71st nationally in free throw percentage at 73.0 percent.

COMMON GROUND

SIUE won all 11 of its games this season when attempting more free throws than its opponents.

