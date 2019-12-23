ATLANTA, Ga. – SIUE women's basketball made a big comeback in the fourth quarter after being down by double digits but ultimately dropped a 74-73 decision to Georgia State at the GSU Classic.

"We had some missed opportunities early in the game because we didn't stay disciplined to what we need to do," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "To me, it is a learning lesson for us that we have to play the full 40 minutes. I loved the fight at the end, but you have to play 40."

Freshmen Mikayla Kinnard and Tori Handley both recorded career highs for the Cougars. Kinnard pumped in a team-leading 19 points. Handley broke loose for a season team-high five three-pointers and 15 points.

"I'm not surprised because I know what kind of kids they are," said Buscher. "She (Kinnard) is a competitor. We knew she was going to come out here and make a difference tonight. For Tori, it was just a matter of time before everybody can see what we know she can do."

The two teams went back and forth with Georgia State, led by 17 points from Jada Lewis, led 19-13 after one period.

SIUE bounced back in the second period with a huge push to lead 40-33 at halftime.

Georgia State, however, made a 22-2 run on the Cougars in the third quarter before SIUE scored the final five points of the period to take a 55-47 lead into the fourth.

SIUE made its final run in the fourth. Kinnard scored seven points in the period while Handley added three of her three-pointers. The Cougars pulled to within two in the final 10 seconds and one on a three-point play by Kinnard with four seconds left. SIUE would steal the ball on the inbounds but not get a shot off in time.

"This group does great things in segments and in moments," said Buscher. "Our job is to do those good things for longer periods of time."

Allie Troeckler also posted another strong performance offensively with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, missing back-to-back double-doubles by a pair of boards.

"In a game like this you're talking about one or two possessions," said Buscher. "You are talking about the little things that make a difference."

SIUE, 2-9, as now completed the nonconference portion of the schedule. The Cougars begins Ohio Valley Conference play Jan. 2 at Belmont.

