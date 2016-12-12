EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's basketball went on an 11-2 run to start the second half Sunday and defeated Missouri-St. Louis 59-49 at the Vadalabene Center.

It was the first time the two teams had met in a regular season game since Feb. 14, 2008. SIUE improved to 3-6 while the Tritons are 4-4.

Lauren White led four SIUE players in double figures with 12 points. Gwen Adams, Micah Jones and Donshel Beck added 10 each.

"I feel like one of our strengths is that we don't have one player you can key on," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher.

The Cougars pounded the ball into the paint, scoring 42 of their 59 points inside. SIUE shot 37.7 percent (23-61) from the field while holding its opponents to 30.8 percent (16-52) shooting.

SIUE and UMSL were even after the first 20 minutes were complete. The Cougars' run to start the second half put the team ahead for good.

"We had to pick up the energy on offense and defense to get us going," said White.

"I thought the last four minutes of the second quarter we got it going," said Buscher. "Before then, I didn't think the tempo was in our favor."

Robneisha Lee led UMSL with 10 points.

SIUE now heads to the road for its next three games. The Cougars travel to Northern Illinois Dec. 16. It's back to tournament time Dec. 19-20 in DeLand, Florida, as the team faces Stetson and Bethune-Cookman.

