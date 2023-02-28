EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE senior forward Ajulu Thatha has earned a selection to the First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference, announced Tuesday by the league.

Thatha is just the sixth player in SIUE women's basketball history to be honored with a First Team All-OVC selection.

Thatha played in all 29 games for the Cougars and led the league with a dozen double doubles. Her 13.6 points ranked seventh in the league while her 8.9 rebounds led the conference, good for 60th in the NCAA. Her 257 total rebounds ranked 47th in the country. She connected on 47 percent (124-266) of her field goal attempts and led the OVC with 132 free throws.

Against Conference opponents, Thatha's 16.9 points per game ranked third and 10.7 rebounds led the league.

The senior led SIUE in scoring 11 times, scored in double figures in 17 contests, and scored 20 or more on seven occasions. She led the Cougars in rebounding 18 times.

She was named the OVC Player of the Week on five occasions this season, the most by a Cougar in program history.

The native of Indianapolis, Indiana tallied 25 rebounds on Feb. 9 at Lindenwood, securing the most by a Cougar in program history. On Jan. 12 at Eastern Illinois, she finished the contest with 32 points and 12 rebounds, marking the first time an SIUE player eclipsed the 30-point, 10 rebound threshold since the 2007-08 season.

SIUE begins postseason play against Tennessee State on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Evansville, Indiana.

